July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides and Mitsotakis to prepare Cyprob positions during visit

By Tom Cleaver00
President Nikos Christodoulides (L) with Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis (R). [Photo source: CNA]

President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will plan and prepare positions regarding the Cyprus problem during the latter’s visit to Cyprus on Monday, according to reports.

The reports say that in light of expected developments on the issue, the pair will convene to align their positions.

While in Cyprus, Mitsotakis is also expected to inform Christodoulides of the content of his discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the Nato conference which was held in Lithuania earlier this month.

Rumours at the time suggested that Erdogan was “leaving the door open” for the resumption of Cyprus talks, potentially with a view to improving Turkey’s relations with the European Union.

Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos insisted shortly afterwards that Turkey’s European ambitions “pass through Cyprus”.

Erdogan seemed to add some weight to the rumours on Monday, when he referenced the Annan Plan in a speech, saying “we have shown our sincerity on this issue in every process up to now, including the Annan Plan, and we will again if necessary”.

In the same speech, he expressed hope for a “lasting and just peace” in Cyprus, with some believing this was an indication of a potential retreat from his adamant stance regarding a two-state solution in Cyprus.

Mitsotakis had initially been scheduled to visit Cyprus on Wednesday, but the plans were delayed after a firefighting aircraft in Greece crashed on Tuesday afternoon.

