July 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twenty-five-year-old man found unconscious at sea in Protaras

By Staff Reporter00
A 25-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the sea on Wednesday in Protaras.

According to the police, the young man, who was found floating in the sea and was pulled ashore where attempts were made to resuscitate him to no avail. He was transported by ambulance to Famagusta general hospital where the doctors on duty pronounced him dead.    

Police identified the man as an asylum seeker from Afghanistan. The exact cause of the man’s death will be determined via autopsy on Thursday. 

