July 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government affirms commitment to sanctions against Russia

By Andria Kades00
erik woodhouse, sanctions
Erik Woodhouse

Members of the government presented Cyprus’ “faithful adherence” to the sanctions against Russia to a US Department of State official tasked with overseeing sanctions implementation, it emerged on Friday.

According to a government statement, Erik Woodhouse, deputy assistant secretary for the division for counter threat finance and sanctions met with undersecretary to the president Ireni Piki and chief of the president’s diplomatic office Marilena Raouna.

The meeting took place at the presidential palace, with the attendance of US ambassador to Cyprus Julie Fisher.

Both Piki and Raouna briefed Woodhouse over actions Cyprus’ government is taking following orders by President Nikos Christodoulides, related to a cabinet decision over implementing sanctions against Russia, due to its invasion in Ukraine.

“They also informed (Woodhouse) over the government’s continuing plans, based on its determination to fully implement sanctions, both against legal entities and individuals.”

Cyprus got into hot water in April, after it was hit with a wave of sanctions from the US and UK.

Dozens of individuals and entities were described as “financial fixers” for “knowingly assisting” sanctioned Russian oligarchs Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov to hide their assets in complex financial networks.

The government immediately went into damage control mode, and President Nikos Christodoulides has since stressed the importance of protecting Cyprus’ reputation abroad.

 

