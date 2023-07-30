July 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drones proving useful in fire detection and prevention

By Jean Christou0113
fire

Drones have proven extremely useful as a means to help prevent fires, the spokesman of the fire department said on Sunday as he called on the public to become “safety observers”.

Andreas Kettis tweeted that drones, operated by a special team, were becoming an effective prevention tool where they are used pre-emptively in various agro-forestry areas.

The gather information through remote sensing detection, recording and monitoring, he said

In another tweet, he wrote: “Don’t just be a spectator! Join the neighbourhood watch and become a fire safety observer.”

The new campaign of the fire service is being carried out in collaboration with the justice ministry and the police.

The goal is the contribution of the public in the prevention of fires, Kettis said.

Related Posts

Yellow weather warning for Monday

Staff Reporter

Establishing a truth commission is long overdue

CM Guest Columnist

Nicosia theatre company issues SOS for members

Malia Chung

Countdown to Lemesos International Documentary Festival

Eleni Philippou

Palaichori blaze ‘manageable’ (Update 1)

Staff Reporter

Anger over administration-sanctioned Quran courses in north

Esra Aygin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign