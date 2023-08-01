August 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Third man arrested in Famagusta counterfeit banknotes case

By Tom Cleaver0162
fake

Police in Famagusta arrested a third man as part of their investigation into counterfeit banknotes on Monday.

The man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, illegal possession and circulation of counterfeit currency, and securing goods by false representation.

The arrest comes after an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested on Saturday as part of the same case.

The police said the owner of a shop in the Famagusta district reported that a group of young people had entered his premises last Thursday and paid using nine counterfeit €10 notes.

They added that the same group of people appeared at the shop the following evening and the owner called the police, pointing out the two people who had paid with the counterfeit money.

One of the pair tried to pay with counterfeit money again before the police arrived.

When the police arrested the first two suspects, another counterfeit €10 was found among their possessions and taken as evidence.

The pair appeared in court on Monday and were remanded in custody for six days. The third suspect is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Hellenic Bank CEO Oliver Gatzke steps down

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Another day of 40C

Staff Reporter

Festival brings jazz to the West Coast

Eleni Philippou

‘We must work together’ Tatar tells Greek Cypriots

Nick Theodoulou

British bases on alert ahead of bird trapping season

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign