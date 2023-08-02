August 2, 2023

Avoid non-essential travel to Niger, says ministry

Foreign nationals being evacuated from Niger

A non-essential travel advice to Niger was issued by the foreign ministry on Wednesday, effective from August 1.

According to a press release, taking into consideration the security situation in Niger the ministry advises Cypriot citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the country.

Cypriot citizens in Niger are advised to follow closely developments and information in the international and local media, avoid unnecessary movements and apply maximum security measures.

They are also invited, if they wish so, to register on the Connect2CY (https://www.connect2cy.gov.cy/) online registration platform for Cypriot citizens abroad.

In case of emergency citizens may contact the ministry at +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday) or +357 22 801000, +357 22 651295 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday) or mobile +357 97 775998 (outside working hours).

 

