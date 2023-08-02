Mandatory narcotests for mobile traffic camera operators

August 2, 2023

Police chief Stelios Papatheodorou on Wednesday ordered all staff working with mobile traffic cameras to undergo a narcotest before they are hired.

His decision came a day after a mobile traffic camera operator in Limassol was found positive to a preliminary narcotest.

The operator is a private company and according to police spokesman Christos Andreou, the chief’s orders specify that before any employees are hired, they must undergo a narcotest.

If negative, the employee will obtain a permit from the traffic police department, allowing them to operate the mobile traffic cameras.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

The developments follow another incident where last week where a van operating as a mobile traffic camera was parked in a disabled parking spot.

