August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Photovoltaic park for Nicosia general hospital

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Nicosia General Hospital

The state health services organisation (Okypy) is constructing a photovoltaic park at the Nicosia general hospital, an announcement from the organisation said on Wednesday.

In a press release, Okypy said that it awarded a contract to Trikkis Energy Ltd for the construction of a photovoltaic park in the parking area west of the hospital, with a capacity of 1.3 MWp and a total cost of €1.8 million plus VAT.

The photovoltaic panels are set to be positioned in a way to provide shading for the parked vehicles.

The project is part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan and is expected to be completed within the next eight months and upon acceptance, the contractor will be responsible for its maintenance for a period of 24 months.

 

