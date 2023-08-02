August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tornado rips through Geri (with video)

By Staff Reporter00
A tornado was spotted in the Geri area on Wednesday.

Known as a “dust devil”, it struck on farmland near the village.

This is the second such “dust devil” to be spotted in Cyprus in recent weeks, after the Profitis Ilias area was hit with one on July 20.

No one was injured by the tornado.

 

 

