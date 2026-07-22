The labour inspection department announced a mandatory suspension of moderate and heavy labour on Wednesday due to extreme heat, valid between midday and 4pm.

The department called for all deliveries carried out via bicycles, electric scooters, mopeds and motorcycles, including food deliveries and mail, to be suspended until the afternoon.

According to the department, the measure is in force in all areas with an altitude of less than 300m below sea level and more than 10km from the coast.

For less strenuous tasks or in other areas, employers and the self-employed are advised to keep an eye on temperature and humidity, adapt working hours as necessary and ensure there are rest periods in shady or cool areas.