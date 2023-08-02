August 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow alert as temperature hits 40C on Thursday

By Staff Reporter00
beach 09

The met service has issued another yellow weather warning for extreme heat for Thursday.  

Temperatures will reach around 40C inland and around 32C in the higher mountains. 

The alert will be in force from 11am until 5pm.  

