August 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Meta releases AudioCraft AI tool to create music from text

By Reuters News Service02
Meta Platforms (META.O) this week introduced its open-source AI tool called AudioCraft that will help users to create music and audio based on text prompts.

The AI tool is bundled with three models, AudioGen, EnCodec and MusicGen, and works for music, sound, compression and generation, Meta said.

MusicGen is trained using company-owned and specifically licensed music, it added.

Artists and industry experts have raised concerns over copyright violations, as machine learning software work by recognizing and replicating patterns from data scraped from the web.

Earlier this year, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) introduced its own experimental audio generating AI tool called MusicLM.

