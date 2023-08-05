August 5, 2023

MoU on higher education agreed between north and Pakistan

By Nikolaos Prakas
Nazim Cavusoglu and Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain

The signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of higher education was agreed between the north’s ‘education minister’ Nazim Cavusoglu and the Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, reports said on Saturday.

The two met in the context of the 4th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Educational Institute of the Economic Cooperation Organisation held in Istanbul.

According to an announcement from the ‘ministry’, Cavusoglu also met with the Turkish education minister and Professor Mehmet Akif Kirecci, Head of the Educational Institute of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation.

Cavusoglu stated that such events where the north participates are very important for them and thanked Turkey for its support.

Stating that nearly 2,300 Pakistani students are studying in north’s universities, Cavusoglu pointed out that it is their duty to bring the universities of the two countries closer through their cooperation.

They are ready, he continued, to sign the memorandum of understanding, either in Nicosia or in Islamabad, after the preliminary study of the experts to be appointed is completed and added that it would be very beneficial to share knowledge and experience in higher education.

The Pakistani minister stated that they will give an opportunity to expand their cooperation in the field of higher education and are ready to take the necessary steps.

