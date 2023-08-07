August 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Mall of Cyprus to start charging for parking

By Jonathan Shkurko0504
photo2 960x720

Τhe Mall of Cyprus will charge motorists for using the parking spaces on its premises from September 1, according to a statement released on Monday.

Visitors will be allowed two hours of free parking from their arrival time at the mall.

But the customers’ cars licence plate numbers and time of arrival will be recorded by an electronic system as soon as they enter the parking area.

If they stay longer than two hours, the payable amount will automatically be calculated and displayed on the payment terminal located at the exits of the parking lot.

The system will be paperless, so only credit and debit cards will be accepted as valid payment methods.

The charge will be €1.50 for up to three hours, €2 for up to four hours, €2.50 for up to five hours and €3 for up to six hours.

Customers parking their cars for over six hours will be charged €15.

If you are going to the Cineplex you will still get free parking. And, if you are visiting Ikea you will get an extra hour of free parking if you spend at least €10.

Related Posts

Cyprus in EU top three for firefighters

Staff Reporter

‘I nearly lost my mind when they buried Janice’

Nick Theodoulou

Agriculture minister: firefighters ‘made immense efforts’

Jonathan Shkurko

July saw 16 consecutive days of 40C plus

Nick Theodoulou

Limassol’s biggest annual celebration pushed back

Eleni Philippou

Limassol fire under control once more (photos, update 5)

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign