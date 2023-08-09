August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

High ranking UN official to visit

By Antigoni Pitta00
Miroslav Jenča, Miroslav Jenca
File photo: Miroslav Jenca

A high-ranking UN official is expected to visit Cyprus in late August to hold meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Wednesday.

According to CNA’s sources, the official is most likely Miroslav Jenča, the UN’s Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas.

After conferring with the two leaders, Jenča is expected to return to New York to inform UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres of their positions, which will be presented to him during separate private meetings with each of them.

The purpose is for the UN official to hear what each side has to say beyond what is said in public, and to determine whether there is room for a joint meeting between the two leaders with the UNSG in New York in the second fortnight of September, where there are prospects for a positive outcome.

The visit is estimated to last two days, and the official is expected to visit Varosha accompanied by members of the UN peacekeeping force.

It was also noted that in September, Christodoulides will address the United Nations General Assembly and is also expected to attend a one-to-one meeting with Guterres.

 

