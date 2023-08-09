Laughter and frappé go hand in hand

In local comic Cypriot Smurf and his popular character Souvlaki, PAUL LAMBIS meets a man keen to take his outlook to a wider audience

It is said that if you move to another country as an adolescent or older, you are unlikely to pick up the accent completely. Even after a few years in Cyprus, unless you are really determined and work extremely hard, the locals are likely to detect sounds that indicate you were not born on the island.

But for one individual, putting on a heavy Cypriot accent, a fake moustache, and a carpet of fake chest hair, as well as mimicking the body language and hand gestures of Cypriot stereotypes, comes quite naturally, resulting in him becoming a viral sensation with his alter-ego ‘Souvlaki’, particularly among the Greek and Cypriot diaspora communities.

On the surface, it may appear that Peter Kypri had a stroke of genius in becoming a popular face within the online comedy circuit, but Kypri, or Cypriot Smurf as he is more commonly known, works around the clock sourcing new ideas from life events that he experiences or hears about, mostly from villages in Cyprus. “I enjoy putting my character into everyday situations in the most effective way to produce new content that is both relevant and relatable,” he said.

According to Kypri, his cousin gave him the nickname Cypriot Smurf after assisting him in opening a giffgaff account back in the UK. “It was before I started doing comedy or videos, and it has stuck with me ever since.”

From making Snapchat videos in his garage to performing live sold-out shows all over the world, the Cypriot Smurf is about to embark on another journey, this time to Johannesburg, South Africa, where he is bound to take his audiences on a journey of laughter and self-discovery while sharing his highly entertaining and distinctive viewpoints on life.

Kypri was born in London to a Greek Cypriot father and an Italian mother, but moved to Cyprus when he was 11-years-old, spending most of his childhood observing the Cypriot way of life and the things he finds amusing, such as the nonchalant attitude of some locals, waiting for a bus that never arrives, the twisting of words in an inaccurate and distorted manner, things frequently getting lost in translation, and the loud and often misunderstood nature of the people, “all of which characterise and define my alter-ego ‘Souvlaki’.

“I remember asking for directions and being guided to my destination by using the kiosk on the corner, a betting shop, coffee shop, hair salon, and a bakery as landmarks along the way,” Kypri said.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t notice something that makes me laugh and is completely applicable to my character, so I write it down, plan the scenario, film the video, and share a scene from Souvlaki’s evolving life with his growing fanbase.

“In Cyprus, there is so much love and appreciation for my work, and I was surprised to discover that Souvlaki is even more popular overseas than I realised,” Kypri told the Cyprus Mail. “I went to Australia and was overwhelmed by the response, which reaffirms that what I’m doing is good, and whatever I’m doing, I try as much as I can not to disrespect people, which is difficult in comedy.

“My plan is to continue doing the same skits based on Souvlaki’s comedic perception of Cypriot life. However, I also want to appeal to non-Cypriot audiences in a way that they can relate to our way of life,” he added.

When Kypri dresses up as Souvlaki, he instinctively assumes his demeanour, “which says a lot about how his character is ingrained within me.

“When I think back on Souvlaki’s popularity, I’m both envious and proud of what I’ve created, especially when I realise it’s bringing joy to thousands of fans who follow me on my social media platforms, as well as to my live audiences who become immersed in Souvlaki’s crazy world.”

Souvlaki, according to Kypri, is an old-school Cypriot with a twist who does everything with an iconic frappé in hand. “He is definitely living his life to the fullest, someone whose mind and tongue know no boundaries and who chooses to drink frappé because he recognises it as a symbol of social sharing.”

Souvlaki’s videos, which have become a vital part of life in the Cypriot and Greek diaspora communities continue to bring a smile to many people’s faces, especially when viewed while sipping on a frappé. His short films not only bring people together, but they also serve as a reminder of “the simplicity and humility that are very much a part of Cyprus and Greece, with a large dose of humour.

“Souvlaki is always available to give advice on a wide range of issues, including meditation, exercise, nutrition, real estate, barbering, relationships, politics, gastronomy, music, job seeking, driving and getting a tattoo in Cyprus,” Kypri explained. “We’re really looking forward to performing in South Africa next month, and we’re warning our audiences to brace themselves for a culture shock.”

Kypri’s brainchild, the larger-than-life Souvlaki, is a comedy phenomenon who understands that laughter is the key to happiness, “but don’t forget to combine it with an essential glass of frappé to truly understand the Cypriot way of life.”

Follow Cypriot Smurf and Souvlaki on www.cypriotsmurf.com