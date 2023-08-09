August 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ministry cuts student bus pass fee to €15

By Jonathan Shkurko00
The new-style bus for public transport

As part of social policy efforts, the transport ministry said on Tuesday the monthly student bus pass for the upcoming school year has been set at €15, reduced from the projected €20.

“This decision aims to alleviate the financial burden on students and their families while fostering accessibility and convenience for the younger members of our society,” the transport ministry said.

“By implementing this reduction, we seek to ensure a more affordable and efficient means of transportation for students across the country.”

The newly revised fare structure will come into effect at the beginning of the new academic year.

According to the statement, the reduction is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance public services and prioritise education.

“The transport ministry remains dedicated to further advancements in the transport sector and its integral role in shaping a prosperous future for Cyprus,” the statement concluded.

Related Posts

Nomadic writer considers the world her home

Theo Panayides

Quiet night allows for staggered departure of Limassol fire aerial aid

Iole Damaskinos

Three beer festivals to look forward to

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Man caught stealing from unconscious teen in Ayia Napa

Staff Reporter

The Nature Restoration Law is a game changer for fighting climate change

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign