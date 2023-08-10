August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Crime

AG appeals David Hunter’s two-year sentence for killing wife

By Andria Kades0129
008
David Hunter waving to journalists after being found guilty of manslaughter instead of murder

The attorney-general’s office filed an appeal on Thursday over Briton David Hunter’s two-year sentence for killing his terminally ill wife. 

The appeal is on both the grounds of Hunter’s sentence as well the verdict. He was found guilty of manslaughter rather than premeditated murder. 

Hunter was released from prison earlier this month and the attorney general’s office had 10 days to file an appeal – which ended on Thursday. 

The sentence is being appealed on the grounds that it is insufficient. The manslaughter verdict is also filed in the appeal meaning Hunter will once again face charges of premeditated murder. 

Hunter was on trial for premeditated murder for the killing of his wife Janice Hunter in their Paphos home when she was 74. 

The judges however acquitted him of the charge and instead found him guilty of manslaughter, sentencing him to two years in jail

The killing took place on December 2021 and Hunter had been in prison since. He was released on the same day as his sentencing due to time served. 

Head of Hunter’s legal team Michael Polak was not immediately available for comment. 

