August 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested after attack on mobile traffic camera

By Tom Cleaver0337
feature nick a facebook group posts photos of the location of mobile traffic camera vans
A Facebook group posts photos of the location of mobile traffic camera vans

A 44-year-old man was arrested in the Paphos village of Nea Dimmata on Wednesday after attacking a mobile traffic camera.

According to the police, the camera’s operator said the man parked his car and began swearing at him. He then hit the operator’s vehicle with his hand and fled the scene.

He was later found and taken into custody, where he was charged in writing to be summoned later.

Related Posts

Child neglect and abuse case to go to court in Larnaca

Iole Damaskinos

New heatwave set to hit Cyprus over the weekend

Nick Theodoulou

Kebab shop owner jailed after attacking customer for voting for Malas

Tom Cleaver

Jordanian firefighters leave Cyprus after battling Limassol fire

Iole Damaskinos

Man dead after bar fight in Trikomo

Tom Cleaver

Restaurant review: Los Mexicanos, Ayia Napa

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign