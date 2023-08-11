August 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusGreeceUSA

New dialogue to be launched in ‘3+1’ context forum

By Iole Damaskinos062
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος στις Βρυξέλλες
Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos

The next meeting within the ‘3+1’ framework, that is Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States has been agreed, it was reported on Friday.

The news comes following the postponement of an earlier trilateral meeting, scheduled for July 23, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu experienced health issues.

In a recent telephone conversation Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his US counterpart Anthony Blinken discussed continuity of cooperation within the ‘3+1’ format, state broadcaster CyBC reported.

According to the report, at the next meeting of the four states, whose details are to be determined, the operation of a dialogue forum is expected to be launched. The dialogue is to cover a range of issues, including the critical matter of energy.

Discussions between Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the USA will also include a focus on issues of cyber security and the blue economy.

Earlier in March a trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece and Israel had taken place at the presidential palace between the foreign minister and his then Greek and Israeli counterparts Nikos Dendias and Eli Cohen.

Related Posts

Man arrested with copper pipe haul

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus News Digest: Every roof should have a photovoltaic system

Rosie Charalambous

Man caught driving almost twice the speed limit

Staff Reporter

Four arrests for drugs, money laundering in Limassol

Staff Reporter

New ‘PaySafe’ prepaid credit card fraud

Staff Reporter

Maui wildfire death toll hits 53 and may rise; recovery to take years

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign