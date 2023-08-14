August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former Kibris editor-in-chief Süleyman Ergüçlü died

By Staff Reporter067
Süleyman Ergüçlü
Süleyman Ergüçlü

Former editor-in-chief of Kibris newspaper Süleyman Ergüçlü died on Monday at the age of 69.

The funeral for the veteran journalist will take place on Tuesday in north Nicosia after the midday prayer.

Ergüçlü worked at Bayrak Radio for years, and was the editor-in-chief of Kibris. He also created the first online news portal in the north Kimgazet which later closed down. Ergüçlü later went on to serve as the chairman of the Turkish Cypriot Journalists Union.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar expressed his condolences saying Ergüçlü held “important positions in both broadcast and print media for years. He will always live in our hearts.”

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Flight safety improved since Helios crash, but challenges remain

Staff Reporter

North sees population surge of 33.7 per cent over past decade

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Blaze strikes Alassa area again

Andria Kades

Residents of Chlorakas apartment complex protest electricity cut

Staff Reporter

Police operation in Ayia Napa and Protaras sparks scuffles

Staff Reporter

The snow leopard of Limassol

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign