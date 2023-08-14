August 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police operation in Ayia Napa and Protaras sparks scuffles

By Staff Reporter00
police45
File photo

A three-day police operation in Ayia Napa and Protaras led to scuffles between officers and members of the public who moved to attack members of the police force, it emerged on Monday.

Famagusta police said that between August 11 and 14, officers were clamping down on noise pollution, carrying out alcotests and inspecting illegal unemployment.

As part of the efforts, eight individuals who are third country nationals, were found to be living illegally in Cyprus. In the meantime, three political asylum seekers were arrested after they were found to be working without the necessary permits.

Their Greek Cypriot employers were charged in writing and are expected to appear before court at a later date.

In total 81 premises and 120 individuals were inspected, while 291 traffic reports were filed and 68 alcotests were carried out, of which two were positive.

Police said three people aged 20, 22 and 27 were arrested for attacking a police officer, disturbing the peace, and preventing them from carrying out their job. They were charged in writing and released until a later date.

Another five individuals aged 19 were arrested for publicly swearing at police officers and carrying over 120 explosives without permits. They were also arrested and set to be called to court at a later day.

According to police, 18 nightclubs were booked, of which most were lacking the necessary permits.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

The snow leopard of Limassol

Alix Norman

Movies that will ruin your summer vacation

Constantinos Psillides

Electricity demand dips during holiday season, ensuring stable supply

Staff Reporter

Small fire at Metropolis Mall prompts exit

Jean Christou

Man linked to arson, burglary, and theft apprehended

Staff Reporter

Akel calls for immediate resumption of Cyprus talks

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign