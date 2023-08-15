August 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspects arrested for stealing money from monastery

By Gina Agapiou0156
handcuffs 06
File photo

Two people aged 33 and 46 have been arrested on suspicion of stealing money from monasteries in the government-controlled area of Famagusta, police said on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man has also been arrested in the Famagusta district for stealing motorcycles.

Police said the theft from the monastery was reported on last Wednesday.

Following investigations, a 33-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were arrested late on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, officers arrested another suspect, aged 22, in relation to a separate case of theft of two quad motorcycles, a four-wheeled scooter and a motorcycle that were reported stolen in August in the district.

So far, police recovered one quad bike, the scooter and the motorcycle.

Related Posts

Public called on to vote for Cypriot printmaker in EU heritage award

Gina Agapiou

A symbol of freedom and return

Paul Lambis

Study confirms economic sustainability, says EuroAsia project promoter

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Increased traffic to the mountains, overcrowding in excursion sites

Gina Agapiou

Chlorakas residents’ protest over power supply takes violent turn

Gina Agapiou

Works halted in the mountains after record high temperatures

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign