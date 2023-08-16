Restart your engines: Limassol to host motor show

Are you a car enthusiast, a motorcycle fanatic, or simply someone who appreciates the beauty of innovative transportation, ask the organisers of an upcoming Limassol event. If so, mark your calendars for September 16 and 17 for an exhilarating motor and motion show with “a mind-blowing array of cars, motorcycles, and various wheeled means of transport, all in one place.”
The two-day extravaganza will take place at the Limassol Marina as Limassol Motion presents an exciting agenda. Classic automobiles, cutting-edge technology, all things transportation, music, exhibitions and demonstrations will create a show that has something for all.
As the event opens on September 16 at 4pm, visitors will be able to browse the 14 exhibitors and get to know and feel their products and services. With the motto “restart your engines” the two-day showcase aims to present the industry’s newest and latest models in terms of boats, cars, motorcycles and four-wheels, highlighting updated technology, new products and services. Day one will run until just after the sunset hour, concluding the events at 9pm.
“It’s the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere of the show as the sun begins to set,” say organisers, “creating a captivating ambience. On Sunday, September 17, the doors open bright and early at 10am, allowing you to make the most of your day until the show concludes at 8pm.”
Leading manufacturers, innovative start-ups, and tech companies will come together to showcase their latest creations, allowing visitors to get up close and personal with their items. The exhibition will also feature the latest accessories, performance enhancements, and state-of-the-art services that cater to the needs and desires of car and motorcycle enthusiasts.
“Whether you’re a hardcore gearhead or simply intrigued by the world of motion,” they conclude, “this show offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the realm of wheels. Engage with industry experts, meet fellow enthusiasts and indulge in the electric atmosphere that only a motor and motion show can provide. Bring your friends, bring your family and experience the thrill of the motor and motion show without breaking the bank.” And all for free.
Limassol Motion Show
Two-day event for the automobile world. September 16-17. Limassol Marina, Limassol. www.limassolmotionevent.com