August 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

World chess federation bars transgender players from women’s events

By Reuters News Service059
chess

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) said it has banned transgender women from competing in its official women’s events while it conducts a “thorough analysis” of developments, a process that could take up to two years.

The new regulations, approved by FIDE’s council this month, will come into effect on Aug. 21 and require transgender players to provide “sufficient proof of a gender change that complies with their national laws and regulations”.

“In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female, the player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE’s decision is made,” the federation said.

“FIDE recognizes that this is an evolving issue for chess and that besides technical regulations on transgender regulations further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence,” the federation said.

In an emailed statement to Reuters on Thursday, a FIDE spokesperson said the decision was made to better define the processes involved when a player changes gender.

“The transgender legislation is rapidly developing in many countries and many sport bodies are adopting their own policies. FIDE will be monitoring these developments and see how we can apply them to the world of chess,” the statement said.

“Two years is a scope of sight that seemed reasonable for the thorough analyses of such developments. It is to set a certain deadline for a new reiteration of these policies, without rushing it.”

Transgender players can still compete in the “open” categories of tournaments, it added.

Most chess competitions are open to all players, with the exception of a few tournaments such as the Women’s World Championship.

Governing bodies for sports including cyclingathletics and swimming have tightened their participation rules for transgender women in elite female competitions.

Related Posts

Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says

Reuters News Service

Brazilian hacker says Bolsonaro asked him to tamper with voting machine

Reuters News Service

US Senators say Credit Suisse did not review all records when probing Nazi-linked accounts

Reuters News Service

Putin not pushing Belarus to enter war with Ukraine, says Lukashenko

Reuters News Service

Nigeria gives $235 mln to states to buy rice, maize to ease food shortages

Reuters News Service

US House Republicans seek Joe Biden’s emails from National Archives

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign