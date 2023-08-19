August 19, 2023

Trikomo murder case suspects behind bars pending trial

The two men accused of killing British Turkish Cypriot Huseyin Mavideniz were on Saturday imprisoned for a maximum period of three months pending a trial.

Mehmet Yazici and Dogu Omer Alciner both appeared in court in Trikomo having initially been remanded in custody on August 11.

The pair were among a total of 13 people arrested as part of the Turkish Cypriot police’s investigation into the case.

Mavideniz was killed in the early hours of August 10 following an altercation outside the Breeze bar and entertainment venue in the Long Beach area of Trikomo.

According to deputy police inspector Gurkan Kemaneci, he had been thrown out of the venue after causing “unrest” inside.

Kemaneci said Mavideniz was knocked down by the first punch thrown by one of the suspects, before both continued to beat him as he was on the ground.

He added that CCTV footage from the venue showed the two men “severely battering” Mavideniz.

In addition, upon Mavideniz’s arrival at hospital in Famagusta, windows inside the accident and emergency unit were smashed by a gang of men.

