August 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Subsidy should be included on my electricity bill

By CM Reader's View00
Why has the finance ministry not included the subsidy in part of my electricity bill for the last two months?

My bill was for the period 18/05/23 until the 29/07/23 and it is my belief that the subsidy finished on the 30/06/23 yet there is no part subsidy showing on my bill from the 18/05/23 until the end of the subsidy on the 30/06/23. Surely there is something wrong here. I have also been charged for the meter read when no EAC meter reader came to my house. I had another estimated bill.

 

John Graham, Amargeti, Paphos

