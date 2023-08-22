August 22, 2023

Joint military exercise between Cyprus and US

By Nick Theodoulou00
Cyprus and the US carried out a joint search and rescue exercise – over the sea and in the air – on Monday with major US navy vessels such as Arleigh Burke-class (guided missiles) destroyers.

The exercises and tactical manoeuvres took place within Cyprus’ waters with the programme named ‘CYP/USA – 03/2023’.

According to an announcement from the national guard on Tuesday, the scenario included “tactical manoeuvres, technical exercises, search and rescue involving a helicopter and the passing between two vessels”.

It added that: “The exercise is part of the framework of international collaboration developed by the national guard, and it is deemed particularly beneficial as it provides the personnel with the opportunity to train alongside the US navy.”

That, the national guard said, highlights the excellent relations and confirms the ongoing enhancement of military cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations.

