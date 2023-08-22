August 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDiaspora

Teens encouraged to have a say in their own future

By Andria Kades00
annita

House president Annita Demetriou on Tuesday met the youth of the Cypriot diaspora, encouraging them to participate in democratic processes and have a say in their future.

The group, comprised of young Cypriots living in the UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Greece, are on the island as part of the World Diaspora Conference.

Demetriou met them during a visit to parliament, where she explained its history and operations since Cyprus’ independence in 1960.

The House president condemned the attack on Unficyp soldiers in Pyla, saying it highlighted the importance of restarting talks on the Cyprus problem within the agreed framework of a bizonal, bicommunal federation.

She sought to encourage the youth, urging them to take new experiences and participate in activities that will expand their knowledge and horizons.

“My advice to you is to be daring, to believe you can be the difference you want to see in the world.”

 

