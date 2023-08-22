Three hundred delegates attending Cyprus Diaspora conference

The World Conference of Cyprus’ Diaspora begins on Tuesday, with 300 delegates from across the globe gathering in Nicosia for the annual event.
Set to last for three days this year, the event will include speeches from the energy and foreign ministers who will be briefing participants from the UK, USA, Australia, Greece, Pretoria, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Zimbabwe, as well as France, Austria and Luxembourg.
US Senator Robert Menendez will take part in the conference for the first time, a move that is considered historic, according to organisers.
The conference begins on Tuesday with President Nikos Christodoulides expected to deliver the keynote speech. A traditional music event will kickstart the conference and a photography exhibition titled ‘When the beautiful past meets the tragic present’ will be presented in the lobby of the Senate building of the University of Cyprus, by Anastasios Demetriades.
Taking place at the University of Cyprus, the event will be shown live on state broadcaster CyBC and will also stream on CyTA at www.youtube.com/@presidentialcommissionercy7165/streams.
The opening ceremony will be addressed by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, chairman of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak), Andreas Papaevripides, chairman of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (Pseka) Philip Christopher and also chairman of the Youth of the World Federation of Overseas, Christos Tuton.
On behalf of the Greek government, deputy foreign minister Giorgos Kotsiras, responsible for the Greek Diaspora will address delegates.
House speaker Annita Demetriou and the Archbishop Georgios will also be delivering speeches in the opening ceremony.
On Wednesday, delegates will be briefed in a closed session on the topic of hydrocarbons and the government’s energy policy by Energy Minister George Papanastasiou. Undersecretary to the president, Irene Pikis, will update participants on the governmental work.
Marios Tannousis, the CEO of the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Cipa), will inform the delegates about investment matters while Health Minister Popi Kanari, will deliver a presentation on issues related to Gesy and the possibilities of integrating Cypriot expats into the scheme.
Delegates will also hear from the Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on matters related to youth.
Later on Wednesday, members of the Central Council of Pomak,-Pseka-Nepomak will go to the presidential palace, where they will receive a closed-door briefing on the Cyprus issue from Christodoulides.
The First Lady will host a reception in honour of the delegates of the World Conference of Cypriot Diaspora by Pomak-Pseka and Nepomak. Distinguished Cypriots from the Diaspora and repatriates will be honoured by the president during this event.