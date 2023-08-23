August 23, 2023

Cyprus

Israeli doctor to examine critically injured National Guard officer

By Nick Theodoulou0195
A doctor is set to arrive form Israel on Wednesday to inspect the critically injured national guard officer.

The officer was injured on Thursday last week at the Andreas Papandreou air base when carrying out maintenance work on a vehicle.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) spoke to the officer’s relatives who said they were informed on Tuesday night that the doctor from Israel was set to arrive the next day.

The 54-year-old officer is receiving treatment at the Nicosia general hospital ICU ward in critical condition.

Further details have not yet been made available.

