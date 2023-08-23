Police bust human trafficking networks, four arrested

Police on Wednesday carried out busts against people trafficking networks operating throughout Cyprus, with four arrests made, according to a subsequent briefing to local media.

Key state authorities banded together to carry out the operation, including the police, rapid response unit (MMAD), social services, and others.

The police’s efforts led to the arrest of four people, detailed to be of Arab descent, with another four being sought.

It was further explained that the police have had to shift their tactics as the trafficking networks have also changed their methods. That has led to more boat arrivals with migrants via the sea, particularly from June onwards.

The police stated that the arrests are linked to traffickers believed to be in contact and coordination with others in Lebanon and Syria.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that the anti-money laundering unit (Mokas), cybercrime and financial crimes unit (MTFU) and other police departments helped located the suspected middlemen or other collaborators in the smuggling network in Cyprus.

Those arrested were reported to be of Arab descent, mainly from Syria, who have been living in Cyprus and appear to have connections with the networks in both Syria and Lebanon.

The operation was facilitated with information received from Lebanon, indicating that the interior minister’s recent visit to the neighbouring country on the matter is yielding results.

The government has focused on dismantling the trafficking networks by boosting its contacts with their counterparts in Lebanon, as an EU-wide freezing out of the Syrian government remains.

But Cyprus’ closer cooperation with Lebanon on the matter has led to the return of many more migrants originating from the neighbouring country. The police emphasised, however, that tackling the smuggling networks – which use dangerous vessels and practices – remains a priority.

But the interior ministry appears cautiously optimistic that its efforts are paying off: in June, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that for the first time in years there had been more irregular migrants leaving Cyprus than arriving.

Ioannou highlighted that recent actions taken have led in the last two months (from June) to 1,788 people leaving while 1,646 arrived – the first such ratio in years.

A key focus is now on the Eastern Mediterranean Action Plan, which was presented to diplomats in May, and according to Ioannou must utilise the EU’s diplomatic tools to convince and press Turkey to reduce the number of arrivals to Cyprus via the north.

Local measures are limited, but he reiterated that 218 guards have been hired who are tasked with, among other duties, identifying human traffickers.