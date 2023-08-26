August 26, 2023

Drunk driver causes road accident

A 57-year-old man who was drink driving caused a minor road accident in Limassol late on Friday.

Police said the man was arrested after he was found with 98μg alcohol levels in his system, when the legal limit is at 22μg.

He had crashed with his car into the vehicle driving in front of him on Spyrou Kyprianou around 8pm on Friday.

The other car was driven by a 26-year-old man with a 58-year-old man as a passenger. The older man was taken by an ambulance to Limassol general hospital, where he received first aid and was discharged.

The accident preceded another alcohol-impaired crash in Famagusta, which took place around 4.30am on Saturday.

Under circumstances that are being investigated, a 25-year-old driver lost control of her car on the Ayia Napa-Paralimni road and crashed into a flower pot on the side of the road.

She was subjected to an alcohol test with a final reading of 75μg.

