Troodos meeting sets out future objectives and reforms for Cyprus

President Nikos Christodoulides presented the government’s future objectives and major reforms during a long meeting with the ministers at the Troodos presidential residence.
The entire cabinet, as well as the commissioners for gender equality and environment travelled to the mountains on Friday to attend the informal session chaired by the president.
They arrived around 9am and departed at 11pm.
The aim of the meeting was to coordinate in view of the preparation of the 2024 State Budget, Government Spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement on Saturday. The annual budget will be the first to be presented by the present administration, which will also set the tone of the government, and in view of the start of the new parliamentary term.
According to the government spokesman, the implementation of all milestones of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as the preparation for the EU Presidency in the first half of 2026, is a key focus of the government’s work.
All Cabinet members and Commissioners presented the action plans of their portfolios and there was a thorough discussion and comprehensive exchange of views on all issues. The action plans as formulated will form a roadmap for each ministry and will be presented publicly in the coming period as part of the government’s accountability process.
“The government’s vision remains the further modernisation of the state through the implementation of modern reforms and the implementation of policies that improve the daily life of citizens.
“A modern, digital state with a stable and strong economy, with simplified, direct procedures that serve and facilitate citizens and create an attractive business environment to attract productive investment,” the government statement said.
It added how the president’s governance programme is “his great social contract with the citizens”, a people-centred, modernising and multidimensional model of governance.
The recovery and resilience programme, fuelled by EU funding, was introduced by the previous government and follows the UN’s Agenda 2030, which world leaders have signed up for.
A government work monitoring team, headed by deputy minister to the president Irene Piki, is expected to be established within September.
The team, understood to be staffed by 12 members, has already been selected to monitor the government’s work. Piki has said that members of the team will serve for two to three years with the option to renew their post.