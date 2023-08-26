August 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Truck overturns in Limassol roundabout

By Staff Reporter00
ΑΣΘΕΝΟΦΟΡΟ ΟΚΥΠΥ 5

A double cab pickup truck overturned in a roundabout in Limassol on Saturday afternoon.

The driver was rushed to the district’s public hospital. It is understood that he suffered minor injuries.

The accident took place around 5pm at the Mesa Yitonia roundabout, when under circumstances that are being investigated by police, the truck overturned.

Officers were at the scene to facilitate traffic and remove the vehicle from the road.

 

