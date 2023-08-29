August 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Hollywood star to headline Cyprus Comic Con

By Andria Kades
The headline guest at this year’s Cyprus Comic Con is the charismatic and versatile actor Tom Wlaschiha, best known for his recent portrayals of Jaqen H’ghar in the epic Game of Thrones saga and Enzo in Stranger Things, it emerged on Tuesday.

“Wlaschiha’s presence is set to elevate this year’s convention to unprecedented heights,” organisers said. “With an illustrious career spanning both screen and stage, Wlaschiha promises to captivate audiences at Cyprus Comic Con like never before.”

The actor will offer a Q&A panel on both days of the convention on the CCC Main Stage, offering insights into his celebrated career and creative journey.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Wlaschiha at his booth in the special guest zone, where they can secure autographs and capture selfies. Autographs and selfies are available for €20 each and can be pre-purchased online.

“Wlaschiha’s journey to stardom is a testament to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. His exploration of Agawam, Massachusetts at the age of 17, shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, marked the beginning of his transformative journey,” the organisers said.

During that year, Wlaschiha immersed himself in the local culture while honing his craft on the theatrical stage and mastering the English language.

He moved to become fluent in French, Italian and Russian, described as “a testament to his commitment to his craft and his remarkable ability to seamlessly embody diverse characters.”

In 2011, Wlaschiha’s acting career skyrocketed when he embraced the enigmatic role of Jaqen H’ghar in the second season of Game of Thrones. His portrayal of the mysterious Faceless Man, saw him become a cornerstone of the series.

Joining Tom Wlaschiha at Cyprus Comic Con 2023 are an array of special guests, including Miltos Yerolemou, renowned professional cosplayer Pretzl, talented artist Ferran Rodriguez, and Hollywood sculptor Brian Muir.

Cyprus Comic Con will be held on October 7 and 8 at the state fair grounds in Nicosia.

