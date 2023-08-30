Tziortzis remains EuroNASCAR leader with two rounds to go

Vladimiros Tziortzis has maintained the lead of the European NASCAR Championship in terms of the Euro NASCAR 2 category after the fourth round of the year, which took place last weekend at the Most circuit, in the Czech Republic.
In the presence of the ambassador of Cyprus George Yiangou, who also got the race underway, the 26-year-old Cypriot driver won Saturday’s race but retired on Sunday with a problem with the car which resulted in the loss of the engine. There have been eight races this year so far with Tziortzis winning five of them.
There are two rounds (four races) left of the season, September 22-24 in Germany and October 13-15 in Belgium for this year’s NASCAR WHELEN EURO SERIES finale. After the race in Germany the drivers will erase their two worst placings – out of a total of ten races – to go into the final where the points count double.
“I see things positively as the problems with the car were multiple in the Czech Republic since on Saturday we changed the gearbox before the race which I won, while on Sunday despite the morning abandonment I managed to come back and finish 8th in the PRO where on Saturday I was third,” says Tziortzis. “We have a difference from the second one which is a bit bigger if we remove the two worst results. I will do everything I can in the two remaining rounds to win the championship.”
Championship Standings (8 races) 1. Vladimiros Tziortzis Cyprus 283 points
2. Paul Jouffreau France 280 points 3. Αlberto Naska Italy 277 points
– If we subtract the two worst results of each driver, Tziortzis goes to +14 points.
33 drivers from 16 countries participate in the championship.
Second Podium in PRO
This year, Tziortzis is competing for the first time in the higher category, the EURONASCAR PRO in which he is sixth in the standings, after a third place on Saturday. In total he has two podiums and three 5th places and one pole position. He is just one point behind fifth-placed Frenchman Delsaux who leads the Junior Trophy – a rookie cup.
PRO Championship Standings (8 races) 1. Gianmarco Ercoli Ιtaly 266 points
2. Lucas Lasserre France 264 points
3. Vittorio Ghirelli Italy 259 points
4. Anthony Kumpen Belgium 247 points
5. Ulysse Delsaux France 229 points
6. Vladimiros Tziortzis Cyprus 228 points
33 drivers from 16 countries participate in the championship.
Tziortzis competes with the support of the Cyprus Sports Organization and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism. He is sponsored by ALCO Filters, ENEOS Motor Oil and Psaltis Auto Parts and is supported by Televantos Used Trucks, Sana Hiltonia and the Daytona track where he made his first steps of his career.