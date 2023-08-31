August 31, 2023

Government considers unified authority for sanctions and money laundering

By Andria Kades00
The government is looking to create a single authority to handle sanctions and money laundering matters, it emerged on Thursday after a meeting with the president, finance minister and accountants’ association (Selk).

Sanctions in particular are “incredibly important”, Selk chairman Nicos Chimarides told reporters after the meeting at the presidential palace.

Neither President Nikos Christodoulides or Finance Minister Makis Keravnos made statements to the press, though Chimarides said they also discussed tax reforms and “resolving issues of the economy.”

The meeting lasted for over an hour and was held in a good climate, he added.

