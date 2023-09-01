September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Explosion in Limassol in early hours

By Tom Cleaver0358
police car 01
File photo

An “explosive device” detonated at around 3:30am in a car in the Ayios Spyridonas neighbourhood of Limassol on Friday.

The car belonged to a 28-year-old man.

Police say they became aware of the explosion at 5:50am, and a pyrotechnician carried out an examination.

It was established that the explosion was due to the detonation of a “metal object filled with a low-power explosive” which had been placed in the vehicle while it was parked outside the man’s home.

The vehicle suffered extensive damage.

