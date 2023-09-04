Schwarzenegger offers DIY motivation in PARKSIDE ads

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the new face of PARKSIDE
With the motivational words “You got this!” the famous action star is appearing on TV and across social media, sharing his secrets to success in the PARKSIDE commercial. Viewers catch legendary moments from his career, played out in the PARKSIDE DIY world. When Schwarzenegger speaks for PARKSIDE, he inspires people to take matters into their own hands and accompanies them on the path to success; a good pinch of humour and self-deprecation come along for the ride.
Schwarzenegger and PARKSIDE: now that‘s a match
“Thanks to constant development over many years, a brand has been created with PARKSIDE that has already been able to inspire many customers with high quality, unbeatable price-performance ratio, an impressive range and appealing design,” Christoph Pohl, Chief Purchasing Officer at Lidl International, explains.
“With Arnold Schwarzenegger, we were able to win someone who embodies many of our values. PARKSIDE stands for tackling things yourself. We want to give people the confidence that they can do it. Arnold Schwarzenegger is a doer – he is authentic, determined and down-to-earth. We are proud that he is now part of the PARKSIDE team.”
Do-it-yourself for all – that’s what PARKSIDE is about
The PARKSIDE brand is especially aimed at all who like to repair, build and garden, and simply roll up their sleeves and take action. The brand’s range of tools, gardening equipment and accessories is available at Lidl.
Arnold Schwarzenegger is no stranger to tools – he used to work as a bricklayer and is a creator. This is another reason why the cooperation is an all-round success for the actor, as he emphasises: “‘You got this’ – that’s exactly my attitude. You have to believe in yourself, that’s why I’m a PARKSIDER.”.
About PARKSIDE:
The PARKSIDE brand – available at Lidl – offers DIY products that enable everyone to tackle garden, home and workshop tasks independently and in the blink of an eye.
The PARKSIDE Performance range also appeals to highly ambitious, advanced DIY enthusiasts. With the X20V battery series, customers are offered over 100 tools for workshop and garden, all of which can be operated with just one compatible battery.
Regardless of whether you are a professional or a beginner DIYer: with its high-quality, unbeatable price-performance ratio, a wide product range and, of course, attractive designs, PARKSIDE has already been able to win the loyalty of many. Will you be the next PARKSIDER?
Find out more at: www.parkside-diy.com
