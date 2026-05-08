Weak high pressure is affecting the area, bringing mostly clear conditions today, with light winds and a gradual rise in temperatures expected over the coming days.

Today, the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will initially be variable and light at around 3 Beaufort, gradually turning mainly southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slight to a little rough. Temperatures will rise to around 28°C inland, about 26°C along the south and east coasts, around 24°C on the west and north coasts, and 17°C in the higher mountains.

Tonight, conditions will remain mostly clear, although at times there will be increased medium and high cloud. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, and locally southeasterly along the north coast, remaining light at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slight. Temperatures will drop to around 12°C inland, about 15°C on the coasts, and 9°C in the higher mountains.

Over the weekend and on Monday, the weather will remain mostly clear, with intervals of increased high cloud. Thin dust may be observed in the atmosphere at times.

Temperatures are expected to rise on Saturday and remain at similar levels on Sunday and Monday, which are above the seasonal averages.