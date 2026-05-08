For most Cypriots, it’s a simple matter, it’s halloumi with two Ls, but abroad, the island’s most famous cheese is increasingly turning up on supermarket shelves missing a letter, rebranded as ‘haloumi’.

But why? It might seem minor, but for a product so closely tied to identity, tradition and regulation, it has now become a talking point.

In recent years, as halloumi has surged in popularity, particularly in the United Kingdom, and variations of its name have quietly crept into the mainstream.

From wraps to gourmet burgers, the squeaky, grill-friendly cheese has become a staple well beyond Cyprus. Its ability to hold shape when cooked has made it a favourite among vegetarians and brunch enthusiasts alike, helping fuel its meteoric rise.

But that rise comes at a price and not just in spelling.

Some retailers and brands, particularly in Australia where a version of the cheese is made, have opted for ‘haloumi’ as a workaround linked to labelling rules and trademark sensitivities.

Since Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status was granted to halloumi, the name is protected within the European Union and tied to specific production standards in Cyprus.

That means not every cheese can legally be called ‘halloumi’ even if it looks and cooks like it.

The result? A quiet proliferation of near-identical names on foreign shelves, with ‘haloumi’ emerging as one of the more common alternatives, often sitting side by side with halloumi from Cyprus.

Given that Cyprus’ production exceeds 41,000 tons annually and generates over €300 million in exports, halloumi is a cornerstone of the island’s economy as well as part of its cultural heritage.

Companies being allowed to change the name and produce their own ‘halloumi style’ version is often seen as a threat.

Halloumi is a cheese with centuries of history on the island, traditionally made from sheep and goat milk, often folded with mint and enjoyed fresh or lightly grilled. For many, changing its name feels like losing something in translation.