A new solar farm worth more than €4 million is to be built in the Larnaca suburb of Aradippou, the suburb’s municipality announced on Friday.

It said it has now put out a tender for the new solar farm to be constructed, with construction expected to take 18 months.

The new solar farm, it added, will “further strengthen [Aradippou’s] strategy for sustainable development, energy autonomy, and a substantial contribution to Cyprus’ national goals for the environment and the green transition”.

In total, it said, the new solar farm will produce 3.61 megawatts of energy and cost an estimated overall figure of €4.25m, which will be “financed entirely from the municipality’s own resources”.

This, it added, “demonstrates the municipality’s firm political will for investments with a long-term environmental and social footprint”.

It went on to say that the new solar farm will “be added to the municipality’s existing network of renewable energy projects”, which include another large solar farm and the introduction of zero-emissions vehicles as part of the European Union’s “Ecorouts” programme.

Mayor Christodoulos Partou, meanwhile, said that the new solar farm “constitutes another essential step towards our municipality’s energy autonomy and sustainable development”.

“We have a responsibility to invest in projects which protect the environment, reduce energy costs, and create a more modern and resilient future for our residents. The Aradippou municipality demonstrates in practice that the green transition is not just a plan, but a solid political choice with continuity, consistency, and a vision,” he added.