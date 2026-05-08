A new meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman will take place at 4pm on Friday.

The meeting will be hosted by the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus,Khassim Diagne, in the buffer zone at Nicosia International Airport. It will be held one-on-one and without the presence of the media.

Christodoulides and Erhurman last met on April 6. In a statement issued at the time, the two leaders welcomed the continued commitment and engagement of the UN Secretary-General on the Cyprus issue and reiterated their readiness to support his efforts.

During that meeting, they reviewed progress achieved on confidence-building initiatives and agreed to meet again by the end of April with a view to making more concrete announcements.

Following those talks, Christodoulides had referred to progress on certain confidence-building measures, for which announcements are expected at the next meeting.

Meanwhile, Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou and the Turkish Cypriot leader’s representative Mehmet Danamet met last Monday.