Today’s weather: Mostly clear with afternoon rains

Monday will start off mostly clear gradually becoming partly cloudy with isolated rains and storms, mainly in the mountains, the interior and the north. Temperatures will rise to 34C inland, 31C on the coasts and 26C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-easterly to south-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight increased low clouds are expected with temperatures dropping to18C inland, 20C on the coast and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south-westerly, variable locally, weak, up tp 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a little rough. 

On Tuesday and Wednesday increased clouds are expected to bring afternoon rains mainly in the mountains, while on Thursday the weather will be mostly clear.

Temperature are expected to rise slightly during the three days remaining close to the seasonal average.

