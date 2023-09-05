September 5, 2023

Child hit by car in Chlorakas

A seven-year-old boy way hit by a car in Chlorakas on Tuesday as he tried to cross the road.

Paphos traffic police chief Alexis Alexiou said the young boy of Syrian origin, was hit by an incoming vehicle on Archbishop Makarios avenue at 5:15pm.

He was taken to Paphos general hospital where a doctor found he had no broken bones and was in good health. Nonetheless, the young boy was kept hospitalised in the children’s wing at Paphos general hospital for caution.

Traffic police are investigating the case.

