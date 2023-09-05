‘No comment’ on resignations after Limassol protest violence

President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said he had “nothing to say” when asked if Cyprus’ police chief and justice minister had tendered their resignations, following widespread condemnation for police inaction during a violent protest on Friday.

He specified he had not met with either during the day, but spoke to Justice Minister Anna Procopiou on two occasions for matters that concern her.

Asked if either of the two had presented him with resignations, Christodoulides said “I have nothing to say over the matter. What concerns me now is how we deal with the existing problem.”

According to the president the name of the problem is not immigration but ensuring public order.

For the latter, Christodoulides said there were clear instructions for everything that has to be to done, so as to secure public safety. He said he had not given Procopiou a new set of instructions earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, police are expected to file cases for 48 people in connection with the violence in Chlorakas and Limassol.

At Limassol district court, 13 people will be charged while another six have already been charged in writing for possessing weapons.

In Paphos, police are expected to charge 17 individuals over the Chlorakas incidents, while another 11 people have either been charged or will be after more investigations.

As for the municipal councilor which has since resigned after he was caught on video saying he would kill any delivery driver he saw in sight, police said he has already been charged in writing and will be called to court at a later date.

Calls for both Procopiou’s and police chief Stelios Papatheodorou’s resignations have been widespread, after the police was deemed to have failed to get a grip on Friday’s planned protest, which turned violent within minutes.

Multiple migrants were attacked with five receiving treatment in the hospital, while a Cyprus Mail correspondent heard thugs urging their friends to throw a Syrian national into the sea after hitting him and telling him he was not welcome in the country.

Police has been slammed for failing to do anything as migrants were attacked and Syrian businesses were targeted with Molotov cocktails and smashed windows. The broader public was also endangered as thugs began throwing firecrackers without abandon in the Molos area, which had not been evacuated and was surrounded by bystanders who had gone for a walk and families with children.

An emergency meeting convened by Christodoulides on Saturday acknowledged the police’s failure to contain the racist attacks that erupted in Limassol the previous night.