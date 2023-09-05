September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Three days of comedy at upcoming festival

By Eleni Philippou00
stantar kkomety line up

For the first time ever, a stand-up comedy festival will be held in Cyprus, bringing laughter to the heart of old town Limassol. Stantar Kkomety in collaboration with Rialto Theatre will host the three-day event under the artistic direction of Yiorgos Kyriakou.

Comedy shows in Greek, music comedies, and performances for all ages will take place on September 22, 23 and 24 as some of the most prominent stand-up comedians of Cyprus will take to the Rialto stage.

The festival will open on Friday, September 22, at 8.30pm in Heroes’ Square introducing an open-mic contest, followed by a party. The winner of the Open-Mic contest will claim a place in the official three-day programme. The indoor shows and the open mic contest will be addressed to a 16+ audience, while the stand-up show at Heroes’ Square on Saturday will be family friendly.

Day two will begin with stand-up comedy in the square at 6.30pm followed by a music performance by Alejjos at 7.30pm. Then a comedy line-up show will take place inside the theatre at 9pm before an outdoor party and discussion take place.

The final day will commence with a 4pm seminar in the theatre follow by a performance by Mr Kyprits at 6pm. A two-hour comedy show with numerous comedians will take place at 7pm before one final outdoor party wraps up events. The daily festivities will conclude at Sousou bar for drinks, music, and a get-together with the comedians, as well as impromptu open-mic sessions. The events will be wrapped up with a podcast on Rialto’s stage on September 24.

Alongside the shows, the Stand-Up Festival will offer a unique opportunity for the audience to attend free intensive seminars and open discussions with professional stand-up comedians.

 

1st Stand-up Comedy Festival

3-day festival with open-mic, comedy, theatre and music performances. Organized by Stantar Kkomedy, in collaboration with Rialto Theatre. September 22-24. Heroes’ Square, Limassol. €12/10. www.rialto.com.cy

Related Posts

Woody Allen hails ‘very lucky life’ as he presents 50th film

Reuters News Service

Book Review: Disruptions by Steven Millhauser

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus university cultural festival returns for 26th time

Eleni Philippou

Three kisses at Limassol gallery

Eleni Philippou

TV clips to watch over and over

Constantinos Psillides

Faneromeni ’23 festival to close with concert of traditional music

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign