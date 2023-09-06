September 6, 2023

Fire breaks out in two cars and damages kitchen in Oroklini

A house in Oroklini and two vehicles caught on fire on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the fire service, around 6.05am the Larnaca fire station responded to the alert with three fire engines and the fire was brought under control by 6.31am.

The blaze was noticed by the owners of the house, who managed to escape to safety and report the fire. The two vehicles were extensively damaged by the flames and heat, as well as the kitchen of the house, which was adjacent to the parking area.

The causes of the fire are under investigation by the fire service, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

