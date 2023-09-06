September 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
US Open

US Open order of play on Wednesday

By Reuters News Service00

Order of play on the main show courts on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM

23-Qinwen Zheng (China) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 8-Andrey Rublev (Russia)

9-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) v 17-Madison Keys (U.S.)

1-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v 12-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

